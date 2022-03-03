International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 746,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $917.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in International Seaways by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

