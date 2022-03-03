Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.26.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

