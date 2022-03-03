Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Nigel Hunton Purchases 5,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 24th, Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter worth $64,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

