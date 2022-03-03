Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $486.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

