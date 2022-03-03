Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $486.00 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.