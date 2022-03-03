Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

