Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $165.73 and a one year high of $202.21.

