Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $56.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

