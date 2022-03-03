Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

KOF stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

