Invesco Ltd. Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 2,772.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.76. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

