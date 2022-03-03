Invesco Ltd. Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of MediaAlpha worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 46.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 123,906 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

MAX opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $842.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.38. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

