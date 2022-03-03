Invesco Ltd. Has $11.26 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Glaukos worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Glaukos by 328.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.