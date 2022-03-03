Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Triumph Bancorp worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 618.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

