Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,515 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of B. Riley Financial worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,103,486 shares of company stock worth $9,971,132 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

