Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

