Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $127,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.44. 211,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,572. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

