Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

