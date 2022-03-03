Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
