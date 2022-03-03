Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Investar posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $45,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

