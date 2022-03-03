Investec Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.
AU opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.77.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.