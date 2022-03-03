Investec Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

AU opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

