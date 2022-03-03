Investors Buy Large Volume of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 30,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 702% compared to the average volume of 3,816 call options.

Shares of DBA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 10,079,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,379. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

