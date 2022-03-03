Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,229,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Investview Company Profile (Get Rating)

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

