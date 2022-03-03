Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

