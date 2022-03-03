Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.