Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NVTA stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

