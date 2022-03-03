Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,273,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,126,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.