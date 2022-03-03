Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,273,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,126,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.