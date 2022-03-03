IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.50

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 1070352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £889.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

