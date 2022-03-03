IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $125.38

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.38, but opened at $118.27. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 4,611 shares trading hands.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

