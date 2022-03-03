Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target Raised to €53.00 at Societe Generale

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPSOF opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Ipsos has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.
About Ipsos
