IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 862,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 516,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Get IQ-AI alerts:

IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.