IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $233.37. 923,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,690. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average of $254.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 50,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,580,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,477,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.