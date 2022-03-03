IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $492,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $492,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 51,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,466. The firm has a market cap of $613.89 million, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

