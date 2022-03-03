IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IRIX stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of analysts have commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.