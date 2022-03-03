IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIX stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

