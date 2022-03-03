IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
