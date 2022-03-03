IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

