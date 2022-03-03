IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $4.40. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 29,402 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

