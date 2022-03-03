IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $4.40. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 29,402 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.
IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.