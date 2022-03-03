Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 2,041,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 103,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.