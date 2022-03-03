iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.75

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 1327121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

