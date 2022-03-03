iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 907,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

