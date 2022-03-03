iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,490,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

