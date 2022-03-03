iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 991.3% in February

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 991.3% from the January 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,838 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares during the period.

