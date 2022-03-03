iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 991.3% in February

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 991.3% from the January 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
