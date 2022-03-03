iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,656 shares.The stock last traded at $34.06 and had previously closed at $34.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 240.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 282.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 335,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 247,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $1,930,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

