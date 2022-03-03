iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $124.47. 52,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

