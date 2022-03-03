iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.