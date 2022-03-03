iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $277.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.17 and a fifty-two week high of $293.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.