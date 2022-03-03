IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,468,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

