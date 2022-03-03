Ivor Royston Sells 14,635 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

