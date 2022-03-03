J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,299. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

