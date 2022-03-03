Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.90).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

