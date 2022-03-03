James Berry Sells 756 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,427,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

