James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $14,010,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
