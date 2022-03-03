James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $14,010,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

