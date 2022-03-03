Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BATS:JAMF traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 534,554 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.
In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376 in the last ninety days.
JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.
Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
