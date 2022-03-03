Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BATS:JAMF traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 534,554 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,473 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

