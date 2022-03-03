Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.62. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $49.27.
About Jamf
